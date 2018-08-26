3 dead in Jacksonville shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to the Associated Press, three people have died in a mass shooting during a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Aug 26.

Among the three dead was the shooter, who Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities believe is David Katz, a 24-year-old male from Baltimore, Maryland.

14 total people were injured during the attack. Nine people suffered gunshot wounds and two others were injured fleeing the area.

The shooting took place at Jacksonville Landing inside a gaming bar where contestants were competing in the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series.