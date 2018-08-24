Editorial: An open book

This editorial has been modified to accommodate the university’s decision have Monroe Library open on Saturdays. The original editorial can be found here.

We never expected the path to financial stability to be a completely smooth one. However, with the recent work-study layoffs, it looks like the path may be rockier than students had anticipated.

We knew that budget cuts and layoffs were coming, but it’s particularly disheartening to see those layoffs extend to the student body and the work-study program. Work-study helped many students, including several of us at The Maroon, make ends meet when getting a job off campus wasn’t an option. Those who lived on campus or those without a car didn’t have to step foot off campus to find employment, and the ease with which the program worked around the usually uncompromising student schedule made it the most practical option for those who needed the extra cash. The cuts to the program have left many students without a reliable source of income that they were counting on.

We get it. Money is tight. Cuts have to be made, and some sacrifices are going to have to be made in order to keep this ship afloat. It’s times like these that make communication between the students and the administration crucial. And despite the anxieties that these changes are bringing to the student body, it’s reassuring to know that we’re still being listened to.

It wasn’t long ago that the reduced library hours were causing concern among students who didn’t have anywhere else to go to do work. However, not even a day after we had a chance to respond to the change in our editorial section, the library hours had been extended to more closely resemble the old schedule. Through both social media and word of mouth, students voiced their concerns over the change. Whether or not that message reaching those in charge was directly responsible for the change, it’s nice to feel like our concerns are being listened to.

And we hope that these concerns over work-study layoffs are being listened to in the same way. We can’t say for sure what the right budget cut would be to usher in the “period of profit”, but it is concerning that this is one that directly affects the so many people around campus. The student body is anxious and upset over the change. But, if recent experiences with the new administration are anything to go off of, we still aren’t powerless to do anything about it. It’s nice to feel like this is a two-way conversation.