Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

The Holy Name of Jesus church is located in front of campus on St. Charles Ave. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

The Mass of the Holy Spirit will now be celebrated Thursday, September 6 at 12:30 p.m. because classes are being canceled for the Inaugural Mass of President Tetlow on Thursday, November 15, according to the Department of Student Life and Ministry.

Classes will not be canceled September 6 but between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. the university will not accept any requests to schedule meetings or events.

The university is asking that all student organizations attend the event while wearing school spirit attire.