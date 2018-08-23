Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

The+Holy+Name+of+Jesus+church+is+located+in+front+of+campus+on+St.+Charles+Ave.+Photo+credit%3A+Jacob+Meyer
The Holy Name of Jesus church is located in front of campus on St. Charles Ave. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

The Holy Name of Jesus church is located in front of campus on St. Charles Ave. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

The Holy Name of Jesus church is located in front of campus on St. Charles Ave. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

Rhon Ridgeway
August 23, 2018
Filed under Administration, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Mass of the Holy Spirit will now be celebrated Thursday, September 6 at 12:30 p.m. because classes are being canceled for the Inaugural Mass of President Tetlow on Thursday, November 15, according to the Department of Student Life and Ministry.

Classes will not be canceled September 6 but between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. the university will not accept any requests to schedule meetings or events.

The university is asking that all student organizations attend the event while wearing school spirit attire.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    President Tania Tetlow starts as Loyola’s first non-Jesuit president

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    President Tetlow addresses the Loyola community

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Loyola lays off staff to complete Project Magis

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Petty to take on new role at George Washington University

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Tetlow looks to continue Loyola’s Jesuit legacy

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Tania Tetlow to become Loyola’s first non-Jesuit president

  • Academic

    Ignacio Volunteers program will not be cut

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Wildes reflects on his presidency

  • Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

    Administration

    Letter: A statement from Loyola University in New Orleans

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed