Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

Andrew Lang
August 28, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a preseason poll, the coaches ranked Loyola volleyball fifth, the women’s golf fourth, men’s golf sixth, and both men’s and women’s cross-country fourth in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The coaches predicted Dalton State to repeat as the winners of the conference in both men’s and women’s golf. Mobile topped the list for volleyball.

The golf results for the poll matched up with Loyola’s totals last year as the women’s and men’s teams each finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Volleyball looks to build off last year where they finished with 18 wins, the most victories since 2012. Volleyball starts off the year at the Dillard Classic, Aug. 24 against Talladega College. Loyola will compete in four games in the Dillard Classic, hosted at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Cross-country kicks off the year Sept. 1 in Thibodaux at the Nicholls Cross Country at Nicholls Farm.

Women’s golf will begin their season Sept. 24 at the Carey Collegiate Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, while the men begin competitive play at the SCAD Invitational on Sept. 4 hosted at the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a sophomore mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    National

    Loyola law grad confirmed as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Administration

    Students, teachers expected to continue coursework during campus evacuations

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    National

    3 dead in Jacksonville shooting

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: I’m glad I don’t have a Meal Plan

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Don’t take voting for granted

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Golf

    Golf team adds three international players to roster

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Greek Life

    Column: Greek life member advises on Panhellenic recruitment

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Academic

    Loyola offers new health options for students

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    Sports

    Record-breaking volleyball coach joins team

  • Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

    State

    Louisiana among top disaster relief spenders in United States

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll