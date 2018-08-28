Loyola running in middle of the pack in preseason poll

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a preseason poll, the coaches ranked Loyola volleyball fifth, the women’s golf fourth, men’s golf sixth, and both men’s and women’s cross-country fourth in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The coaches predicted Dalton State to repeat as the winners of the conference in both men’s and women’s golf. Mobile topped the list for volleyball.

The golf results for the poll matched up with Loyola’s totals last year as the women’s and men’s teams each finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Volleyball looks to build off last year where they finished with 18 wins, the most victories since 2012. Volleyball starts off the year at the Dillard Classic, Aug. 24 against Talladega College. Loyola will compete in four games in the Dillard Classic, hosted at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Cross-country kicks off the year Sept. 1 in Thibodaux at the Nicholls Cross Country at Nicholls Farm.

Women’s golf will begin their season Sept. 24 at the Carey Collegiate Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, while the men begin competitive play at the SCAD Invitational on Sept. 4 hosted at the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Savannah, Georgia.