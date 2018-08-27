Loyola law grad confirmed as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Loyola law grad Robert Wilkie A’88 continues his military service as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Wilkie was confirmed on July 23.

Under his new title as “Secretary of Veterans Affairs,” Wilkie will provide services to the U.S veterans. This includes health care services, benefits programs, and the ability to access the nation’s countless national cemeteries to deceased military soldiers and their dependents.

Wilkie has a storied past with the military. He was raised in Fort Bragg in North Carolina where his father served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. Today, Wilkie is an officer in the United States Air Force Reserve assigned to the Office of the Chief of Staff. Before that, however, Wilkie served in the United States Navy Reserve with the Joint Forces Intelligence Command, Naval Special Warfare Group Two, and the Office of Naval Intelligence.

In a press release, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi complimented Wilkie on his confirmation.

“Robert Wilkie is well-prepared to lead the VA and implement reforms to provide better health care and service to our nation’s Veteran Affairs,” said Wicker.

Wicker was not the only one to approve of President Trump’s nominee.

“Acting secretary Wilkie has performed beyond expectations, embracing the monumental task of assuming control of the nation’s largest bureaucracy.” Member of the Veteran’s Affair Committee, Clay Higgins, said.

Wilkie has not only graduated with an Honor’s degree from Loyola University, but he has also earned a Masters of Law in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University as well as a Masters in Strategic Studies from the U.S Army War College. Wilkie has also gone on to publish numerous articles in Parameters, Air and Space Power Journal, and more. Secretary Wilkie has gone on to serve Secretary James Mattis, under his Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. His history goes on to include 20 years of federal service at the national and international levels.

In a ceremony in the Oval Office, President Trump praised Wilkie’s abilities to lead Veterans Affairs.

“Since day one, my administration has been focused on serving men and women who make freedom possible: our great veterans,” said Trump. “These American heroes deserve only the best and they will have it under Robert Wilkie. I have no doubt about it.”