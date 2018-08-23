Editorial: Library checks out prime study hours

The editorial for the August 24, 2018 edition of The Maroon has been changed due to the Monroe Library adding Saturday hours. This version is the print version that was published before the library hour changes.

We knew the budget cuts were coming. We knew that staff, faculty and students were being laid off from campus jobs. But we were told that, despite these cuts, the “student experience” would remain unchanged. However, the recent budget cuts have not only left the library staff with fewer hours to work, but the students as well.

Coming from someone who used to sleep in the library while working on heftier projects, it’s safe to say that the reduced library hours on the weekend will directly affect the students. Pragmatically speaking, students are losing more than just a place to study or do work. Research and project materials are going to have to be checked out ahead of time and students without access to a printer are going to be straight out of luck. You could argue that students should be proactive and take care of things ahead of time, but this is both unrealistic and impractical. Many students spend their free time either in work-study or working a job off campus during the week. Weekends are the biggest source of free time for many students and those resources are going to be largely unavailable during that time.

But students aren’t just losing the resources the library provides. The library is more than just the sum of its parts. It’s not just books and research materials. It’s a place to be, a place to do work. It’s a place to go to concentrate when your neighbors are having a jam session or when the quidditch team is practicing on the quad. Not every student has a car and not every student wants to drag a backpack full of books and laptops all the way to a coffee shop just to find a quiet spot with free Wi-Fi. I think it’s safe to say that the library is an integral part of the Loyola student experience, and by taking away those hours from students when they need them most, the experience will be changed for the worse.

We get it. Money is tight. Not everyone is going to be able to keep their jobs on campus. And when it comes down to it, what ends up getting cut and what doesn’t is not our decision to make.

But whether the people making those decisions realize it or not, the areas of Loyola that have seen budget cuts so far are areas that are very important to students and their experience here at Loyola, be that the Iggy Vols program or, of course, the library. We can’t say for sure what the right budget cut might be. But, it’s disheartening to think that we won’t be able to experience Loyola to the extent that we have in the past.