Tania Tetlow starts as Loyola’s first non-Jesuit president

President Tania Tetlow speaks to the faculty of Loyola at the President's Convocation Fall 2018 on Monday, August 13 in Roussell Hall. Tetlow said she looks forward to being involved with the lives of Loyola students, faculty and staff while living out Loyola's Jesuit values. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

President Tania Tetlow speaks to the faculty of Loyola at the President's Convocation Fall 2018 on Monday, August 13 in Roussell Hall. Tetlow said she looks forward to being involved with the lives of Loyola students, faculty and staff while living out Loyola's Jesuit values. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Breaking with a 106-year tradition of male, Jesuit presidents, Loyola University New Orleans has welcomed in Tania Tetlow as its 17th president.

Tetlow is a Harvard graduate who previously served as senior vice president, chief of staff and a law professor at Tulane University, but she has strong ties to the Loyola community and its mission.

Her father previously served as a Jesuit priest, before leaving the order to marry her mother, and although she is not a member of the Jesuit order, Tetlow has been a member of Loyola’s Saint Ignatius Chapel since the age of six.

“I will lead Loyola with a full understanding that Jesuit values are the core mission. That identity attracts our students, binds them together, and helps mold them into extraordinary people who change the world,” Tetlow said.

Tetlow also has a history in public service as a prosecutor and advocate for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and has worked as a law professor with a concentration in race, a skill-set she said she is eager to bring to her new role at Loyola.

Referencing diversity, Tetlow said, “When you have that present it affects the breath of faculty research, it affects the quality of teaching, it affects the way that we as administrators understand and perceive the world, we are more open and we understand more about how the world actually functions.”

Tetlow’s presidency comes at a time when the university is attempting to restabilize itself financially and during an era in which two “no confidence” votes were made by the faculty against the previous president, the Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J.

Tetlow, acknowledged Loyola’s recent financial instability but said that the university is on track to have a balanced budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

“This is a stumble and we are back on our feet moving forward,” Tetlow said.

Paul Pastorek, interim chief operating officer, said in a university-wide email that he has confidence in Tetlow’s ability to lead Loyola during this time.

“Given the task at hand at Loyola, I am confident she will assure not only our financial future but the special mission of the university, ‘men and women for and with others,’” Pastorek said in an email to students.

However, Tetlow said that the university needs to increase revenue in order to have a sustainable financial future and that although she has many ideas for Loyola, she wants to listen first.

“What you don’t want with a new president is for me to come in with my vision of what you should be without you. This is about figuring out which of my ideas are brilliant and which ones are stupid,” Tetlow said.

With regards to finding permanent administrators to fill the positions currently held by interim staff members, Tetlow acknowledged the loss of institutional memory that will come with new staff members but said she is optimistic for the future and wants students involved in the search process.

“This is an opportunity to bring in people, if they come in from the outside, to bring in new perspectives and ideas,” Tetlow said. “There is a burst of energy and optimism that comes from that.

Despite Loyola’s financial hardships and attempts at institutional reorganization, Tetlow said she is excited to start her presidency.

“I am so excited to get to know the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who have made Loyola such a richly diverse and wonderful community,” Tetlow said. “Loyola is an extraordinary community and it means the world to me.”