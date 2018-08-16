Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

White Linen Night lights up the evening

Spheres bearing Hancock-Whitney’s logo are on display during White Linen Night. Hancock Whitney, a local banking firm, sponsored the New Orleans arts and entertainment industry through its funding of White Linen Night.

August 16, 2018
Locals used their wardrobe to show their passion for the arts during Hancock Whitney’s White Linen Night, which took place on the first Saturday in August as it has in previous years. Sponsored by the banking group, White Linen Night utilized the art-openings of Julia Street’s local galleries to fundraise for the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center. As part of their involvement in promoting and marketing the New Orleans arts community, the center hosted artwork by over 30 regional artists.

Stretching between the 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street in New Orleans’ Warehouse District, White Linen Night featured food from over 25 restaurants, chefs, and bars, over 18 local art galleries, and three local DJs. In addition, paying ticket holders enjoyed an exclusive after-party that took place in the Contemporary Arts Center’s newly-renovated warehouse and also had access to the ‘Cool Down Lounge’ at the Auction House Market.

