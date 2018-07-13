Loyola unveils Pan-American Life Student Success Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the midst of summer vacation, Loyola University New Orleans unveiled the Pan-American Life Student Success Center for the upcoming Fall 2018 semester.

According to a press release sent out by Patricia Murret, Associate Director of Public Affairs, the donor-funded $1.25 million program will house “state-of-the-art technology, personalized student success coaching, academic advising, writing instruction, tutoring, mentoring, and more.”

The center will be housed on the second floor of the J. Edgar and Louise S. Monroe Library and provide 9,000-square-feet for “First in the Pack, a mentoring and outreach program for first-generation college students at Loyola; “Loyola 101,” a course designed to provide student an introduction to academic life at the university; workshops for academic skills and personal wellness, and academic recovery resources and programs.”

The Office of Student Success, the Office of Academic Advising for First-Year Students, the Office of Writing and Learning Services, and the newly renamed Office for Accessible Education will all be accessible in the renovated space, making way for the over 1,000 students that the university expects to use the facility.

“When we embarked on this project, we had one goal top of mind – creating a better student experience for all our students. And with this new center, we have certainly succeeded,” Interim Provost Maria Calzada said. “Thanks to our generous donors, our students now have access to all the study, mentoring, coaching, and self-development resources they need in a welcoming environment designed to help everyone succeed.”