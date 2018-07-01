Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

Trevor Scott and Alyssa Barrett
July 1, 2018
Filed under Loyola News Service, Multimedia, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Families Belong Together March was held at Congo Square on June 30, 2018. The march was organized to protest the current US administration’s family separation policy. Marchers started from Congo Square and walked down all the way to Jackson Square for the event.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Lifestyle

    Students might be getting enough sleep, study says

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Crime

    Modern Slavery Research Project comes out with new data about human trafficking

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Loyola News Service

    Green Wave defensive tackle make a run for the NFL

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Loyola News Service

    Loyola adds Braille signs to buildings on campus

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    City

    NOLA parking meters doubled in revenue from last year

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Food

    Iron chef interview

  • Loyola News Service

    Leah Banks makes a run at history

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    City

    Confederate monuments to come down in May

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    Loyola News Service

    Construction begins on Marigny Robert Fresh Market

  • Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March

    City

    ‘Iron Jungle’ keeps NFL players in shape during off-season

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March