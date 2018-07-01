Voices are heard at the Families Belong Together March
July 1, 2018
Filed under Loyola News Service, Multimedia, News
The Families Belong Together March was held at Congo Square on June 30, 2018. The march was organized to protest the current US administration’s family separation policy. Marchers started from Congo Square and walked down all the way to Jackson Square for the event.
