Petty to take on new role at George Washington University

M.L. “Cissy” Petty is leaving Loyola to become the inaugural dean of the student experience at George Washington University in July of 2018, according to an email sent to students on May 24 by the Rev. Kevin Wildes, S. J.

Petty will be bringing over a decade of experience as Loyola’s vice president for student affairs to her new role in Washington D.C.

According to a job listing by George Washington University, the dean of the student experience, “is designed to emphasize the importance the University places on a high-quality student-centered experience for its 27,000 students.”

In his email, Wildes had kind words to say about Petty’s work at Loyola.

“Dr. Petty’s student-centered approach to enriching campus life has been recognized as among the best in the nation, earning her top honors from national peer groups in her field,” Wildes said.

Petty won the Victor R. Yanitelli Award in 2016 for her “servant leadership” and has also served as Loyola’s associate provost, according to the email.

Wildes also expressed his gratitude for Petty’s work with the student affairs office and wished her well in her future endeavors.

“With her principled leadership and keen understanding of student affairs, her team has done amazing work,” he said. “We wish her the best of success as she begins the next chapter of her career in July.”