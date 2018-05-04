Have a look into Jazz Fest 2018

Angelo Imbraguglio shoots one of the Crescent City’s biggest festivals. It is a celebration of New Orleans culture, music and food. The festival starts on April 27 and goes throughout two weekends until May 6.
Jazz Fest fans enjoying the music at the Congo Stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Erich Mattei competing in a Native American dance competition at the Louisiana Native Nations Video on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Kod Kreyol and the Creole Dance Ensemble performing the Cultural Exchange Pavilion on Sunday, March 29. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion serves as a celebration of New Orleans Tricentennial Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Supaman taking a Snapchat video of the crowd at the end of his set at the Jazz and Heritage stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Chocolate Milk performing at the Congo Square stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Native American dancer performing at the Louisiana Native Nations Village on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Meschiya Lake Remembers Sweet Emma Barrett' set at the Economy Hall tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Jazz Fest vendor showing his appreciation for Lil' Nathan & the Zydaco's Big Timers performance on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
George Benson performing at the WWOZ Jazz Tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Parader dancing during a second line on Jazz Fest fairgrounds on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Jazz Fest crowd gathering at the Acura Stage for Magnificent 7's set on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
John Mayall performing at the Blues Tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
Dancer during TBC Brass Band's set at the Jazz and Heritage Stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio
