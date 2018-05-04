Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Have a look into Jazz Fest 2018

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux performing at the Jazz and Heritage stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Angelo Imbraguglio
May 4, 2018
Filed under Food, Life & Times, Music, Showcase

Angelo Imbraguglio shoots one of the Crescent City’s biggest festivals. It is a celebration of New Orleans culture, music and food. The festival starts on April 27 and goes throughout two weekends until May 6.

_S1A1023.jpg

Jazz Fest fans enjoying the music at the Congo Stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1147.jpg

Erich Mattei competing in a Native American dance competition at the Louisiana Native Nations Video on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1484.jpg

Kod Kreyol and the Creole Dance Ensemble performing the Cultural Exchange Pavilion on Sunday, March 29. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion serves as a celebration of New Orleans Tricentennial Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A2180.jpg

Supaman taking a Snapchat video of the crowd at the end of his set at the Jazz and Heritage stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1858.jpg

Chocolate Milk performing at the Congo Square stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1089.jpg

Native American dancer performing at the Louisiana Native Nations Village on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1016.jpg
_S1A2071.jpg

Meschiya Lake Remembers Sweet Emma Barrett' set at the Economy Hall tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1480.jpg

Kod Kreyol and the Creole Dance Ensemble performing the Cultural Exchange Pavilion on Sunday, March 29. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion serves as a celebration of New Orleans Tricentennial Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1829.jpg

Jazz Fest vendor showing his appreciation for Lil' Nathan & the Zydaco's Big Timers performance on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A2286.jpg

George Benson performing at the WWOZ Jazz Tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1417.jpg

Parader dancing during a second line on Jazz Fest fairgrounds on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1653.jpg

Jazz Fest crowd gathering at the Acura Stage for Magnificent 7's set on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A2452.jpg

John Mayall performing at the Blues Tent on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

_S1A1595.jpg

Dancer during TBC Brass Band's set at the Jazz and Heritage Stage on Sunday, March 29. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

