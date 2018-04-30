Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Father Kevin Wildes to begin professorship at St. Joseph’s University

The Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J. speaks to faculty and staff at the spring convocation in Nunemaker Hall, January 13 2018. After Wildes completes his tenure as president of Loyola, he will serve as a professor at Saint Joseph's University. Photo credit: Nicholas Boulet

Jc Canicosa
April 30, 2018
The Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J., has been hired as a university professor at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia along with two other Jesuits, according to an email sent to faculty and staff by Mark Reed, president of St. Joseph’s University.

Wildes, the sixteenth president of Loyola, will complete his tenure as one of Loyola’s longest-serving presidents over the summer and begin a professorship at the university where he earned his undergraduate degree and formerly served as a trustee.

Wildes began his presidency at Loyola in 2004 and during his time in office he has navigated the university through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as well as a national economic recession, according to Loyola’s website.

Wildes’s departure comes at a time when the university’s search for the next president has been narrowed down to two candidates. A decision by the board of trustees is expected in mid-May, according to Paul Pastorek, interim chief operating officer.

