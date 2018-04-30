First medical marijuana pharmacy to open in Louisiana

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Louisiana has recently seen a new development in a groundbreaking industry – there will now be a pharmacy selling medical marijuana.

The state Pharmacy Board has chosen New Orleans pharmacist Ruston Henry, co-owner of H&W Drug Store, Inc., to run the first medical marijuana pharmacy in Louisiana.

Henry told Nola.com that the pharmacy will offer “organizational stability,” and that he descends from “long line of pharmacists with an unblemished record.”

LSU and Southern University agricultural centers are currently the only two places allowed to grow medicinal-grade marijuana in Louisiana. Now, with this news, it can be sold in designated places.

Dispensaries in other states are allowed to sell marijuana in many different forms but Louisiana’s law is exclusive to medical marijuana. The law passed in 2015 and permits medicinal marijuana for cancer patients, people with cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and other diseases.

Louisiana is one of 46 states to have legalized medical marijuana.

Though marijuana cannot be sold in a smoking form in Louisiana legally, it can be sold in the forms of medicinal oils, pills and sprays.

Marijuana prohibition began 80 years ago when the federal government put a ban on the sale, cultivation and use of the cannabis plant. Recreational marijuana is now legal in nine states and medical marijuana is legal in 29 states.

The pharmacy will be located on 4718 Paris Ave. in the Gentilly area.

Louisiana’s pharmacy board has since awarded four more licenses to pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana to eligible patients.