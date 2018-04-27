Opinion: Being progressive isn’t about convenience

Margaux Schexnider, Political science freshman

On Monday, April 23, the Wolf Pack for Life club had a very open and public demonstration against abortion. And while everyone is allowed their opinion and should be able to express it, at Loyola that right is only given to a select few. It is nonsensical to promote ourselves as a social justice school when we suppress the voice of those who don’t have the same opinions as the leaders of the school. This is frustrating to those who have tried to create a pro-choice club and those who want to see one created.

In addition, if not all organizations can talk about issues like abortion and birth control, that right should not only be bestowed to an organization such as the Wolf Pack for Life. It is toxic to give students access to only a specific kind of resource and information, without showing them how to seek out differing information themselves.

Not only that, but the demonstration also promotes the concept of a gender binary with the utilization of the blue and pink flags to “represent the boys and girls who have lost their lives because of abortion” which is also contradictory since Loyola claims to be progressive in its inclusion of non-binary people (like the gender-neutral restrooms). If Loyola wants to be progressive, they can’t do it only when it’s convenient.

When I put down my deposit to go here, I signed to come to an open-minded and accepting school, I did not put down a deposit to be silenced while others are being empowered.