Opinion: Apple should make more durable products

I have had a very personal relationship with Apple. When I was growing up, that was the popular technology service to go to. It was cool, fun and modern and I definitely wanted to be a part of the cool kids club.

I was ten years old when the 6th generation iPod came out, and it was one of the best days of my life. The 2007 version of me could listen to Jesse McCartney and the Jonas Brothers all I wanted. There was no stopping this Joe-girl from getting her daily dose of “Lovebug.” However, I had no idea I would be caught up in an endless cycle of repurchasing chargers and other add-ons for Apple products.

Was this Steve Jobs’ intention the whole time? Did he just want to scam me out of money in order to keep me buying Apple products?

You know what was even better than the 6th generation iPod at the ripe age of ten? The iPod Touch.

It was selfie galore from then on out… until I shattered the screen and the camera broke. I had no choice but to mope and cry until I got my first iPhone. That was a total of three large Apple products in the span of two years. We cannot forget the number of chargers I had been through at that point. Keep in mind, this was only 2008, and I had a long way to go to get to where I am now.

Can you guess what happened next? You got it. I shattered the screen on that one, and I got another iPhone because now I was in group chats and getting my teenage girl gossip every night after school.

Forward to another couple of iPhones getting shattered, fixed and re-shattered and my purchase of a mid-2013 MacBook Pro, which I still have to this day– but do not be fooled, she has gotten her share of fixing up. My MacBook Pro has gotten its motherboard taken out and replaced and the screen stepped on and cracked— which has since been replaced. I’ve also gone through a series of different chargers because, just like the iPhone ones, the MacBook ones are somehow just as easy to break.

You know what really gets to me from the array of Apple products? The chargers. I think that they like to work for about six months and then suddenly break. They either completely snap in half or just do not do anything when I plug them into my phone. I know Apple knows it, too. It is probably an inside joke at their headquarters about how they like to make the lifespan of a charger six months at most.

Yes, I know I have the choice to switch to a different company but what am I supposed to do when I have basically grown up with Apple? Just completely forget about the good times we have had? It is a tricky situation and a love-hate relationship at the same time.

Either way, I am exhausted of Apple scamming me. When will they realize they need to make their products out of different materials? This goes especially for their chargers. I hope they come out with a metal charger soon, or I still have a long way to go, full of broken Mac accessories.