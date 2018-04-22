Wolf Pack track dominate at SSAC Championship

Computer information systems Jarrett Richard competing in a relay at the Southern States Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships on April 21, 2018. The women's team finished in third place overall while the men's team placed in fifth. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

Computer information systems Jarrett Richard competing in a relay at the Southern States Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships on April 21, 2018. The women's team finished in third place overall while the men's team placed in fifth. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a successful trip to the Southern States Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, the Loyola men’s and women’s team leave Mobile, Alabama with more medals than necks they can wear them on.

Both teams finished among the top in their conference, with the women’s team coming in third place with 165 points and the men’s team finishing in fifth with 66 points.

For the Wolf Pack, four athletes won first in their events.

Biology freshman Cecilia Terracina took the first gold for the day in women’s pole vault. She hit a personal-best of 2.34 meters to sit atop of the podium.

Meghan Temple also took home the gold with her 36.66-meter throw in discus. She also finished third in shot put with a distance of 10.60.

Computer information systems sophomore Jarrett Richard racked up a first place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.60. Richard now qualifies for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship meet. He also finished third in the 100-meter dash.

Mass communication junior Leah Banks also brought home a first place finish. She took the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.07. Banks also finished third in the high jump.

She also tied for third in the long jump with teammate biology junior Yesenia Davis with a 1.50-meter leap.

Loyola also was featured heavily in women’s javelin. English freshman Dela Matthew took second place with her throw of 33.50 meters. Marketing junior Tiera Henderson took third place, Banks placed in fourth and environmental studies junior Shannon Hester took the fifth spot.

Environmental studies freshman Walter Ramsey finished second in the 10,000 meter run with a time of 34:43.33. He also took third place in the 5,000 meter run.