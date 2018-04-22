Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Ask the Pack: senior gift

Photo credit: Hayley Hynes

Photo credit: Hayley Hynes

Photo credit: Hayley Hynes

Vanessa Alvarado and Katelyn Fecteau
April 22, 2018
What do you want the senior gift to be?

Lilly Suthon, criminology and psychology sophomore

web_hs_3.jpg

“I guess what I think would be a really great senior gift would be if maybe the seniors who were graduating would leave behind their textbooks, or just other materials that they’ve had, for students who are incoming into their majors or minors. And maybe some more benches outside for students to enjoy the greenery that we have—I think that’d be a really awesome gift.”

Louisa Hurt, Mass communication junior

WEB_HS_1.jpg

“I think it would be really cool for the seniors to donate more of those solar powered charging tables that are outside the Mass Comm and music building. I think those can be really beneficial for Loyola, energy efficient and good for everyone.”

Beth Cohen, music industry sophomore

web_HS_5.jpg

“I want the senior gift to be some kind of dining area outside.”

Laci McBride, Mass communication and Sociology junior

web_HS_2.jpg

“I wish the senior gift was an all-access pass to the roof of Monroe.”

Riley Katz, Mass communication senior

WEB_HS_4.jpg

“A parking garage where students could park for free.”

