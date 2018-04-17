Maria Calzada, dean of College of Arts and Sciences, named interim provost

Maria Calzada, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, poses in front of her bookshelf. Calzada will assume the position of interim provost.

Maria Calzada, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, poses in front of her bookshelf. Calzada will assume the position of interim provost.

Updated on April 19, 2018

Maria Calzada, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, has accepted the role of interim provost, according to a university-wide email from Paul Pastorek, Loyola’s acting chief operating officer, sent on Tuesday, April 17.

Calzada will begin her provost responsibilities immediately, and she will report to Pastorek directly, Pastorek said in the email.

“I was honored to be asked by Paul Pastorek,” Calzada said. “He talked to me about it. I thought about it for a few days, and I decided to take it.”

Calzada joined the Loyola faculty in 1991 as a professor of mathematical sciences. In 2013, she became dean of the College of Humanities and Natural Sciences, now known as the College of Arts and Sciences. One of her daughters attends Loyola currently, and her other daughter will start at Loyola in the fall.

“They have chosen Loyola because of the quality of our programs,” Calzada said. “I’m thrilled that they’re here, because I know what we have to offer is excellent.”

Pastorek expressed his gratitude that Calzada is working with him.

“Maria is well-known to the community, been here quite a long time,” he said. “The provost will be an academic, steeped in understanding how the university works.”

Pastorek also expressed his belief that Calzada will be mindful and respectful of faculty and staff.

“I want to respond to concerns of students, faculty and staff. I want to give a sense of stability,” Calzada said. “I think I can do that. I love this institution, and I want to work to help make it stable at this point.”

Pastorek said he and the board believe Calzada will make that happen.

“Maria is a trusted leader and respected member of our community, and the board of trustees and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead us toward our goals as a university,” he said.

Pastorek said that Calzada would theoretically serve for a year. As soon as the new president is announced, the university will put out an advertisement for a permanent provost.

“I have committed to serve as long as they need me here,” Calzada said.

She will have the option to return to her position as dean after a permanent provost is chosen, according to Pastorek.

Associate Dean Uriel Quesada will serve as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in Calzada’s stead.

“We have no doubt that he will continue to lead faculty and students with calm and wisdom as he executes the responsibilities as dean,” Pastorek said.

Calzada said that she wants students, faculty and staff to know contact her if they have any questions or concerns.