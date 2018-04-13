Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

The Uptown Howl Season 2-Episode 6

Uptown Howl Season 2-Episode 6 from Loyola Maroon on Vimeo.

Skye Ray
April 13, 2018
Filed under Multimedia, Uptown Howl

Host Skye Ray and Rhon Ridgeway are back with your weekly entertainment update. Tune into this weeks #TheUptownHowl where we discuss Drake’s new music, Delta Gamma’s annual festival and a new book by Sheba Turk ‘Off Air: My Journey to the Anchor Desk.’

