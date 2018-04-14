5 brunch spots to feed your soul

Brunch is the key to happiness. And for those of you who think I’m exaggerating, take a second and think about it. Brunch, more so than any other meal time, is dedicated to slowing down for just a moment to really be mindful and think about the week we’ve had, eat an amazing meal and enjoy good company. Brunch lets us breathe, maybe for the first and only time all week, and allows us a couple hours to recover — whether it be from whatever weekend antics we might have participated in or the bundle of stress we accumulated over the week — and prepare for the week ahead.

In celebration of brunch, here’s a list of our favorite spots:

Toast

Toast is where it’s at, and the extensive wait time that develops on weekends seems to be evidence enough of that. The restaurant itself is small, but their outside seating option helps keep the space from feeling claustrophobic. The set menu features options like the classic avocado toast, biscuits and gravy, ableskivers and a variety of omelettes. Before you make a decision, ask what the specials are; there’s almost always something exciting and new.

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

When you walk into the plant-laden cafe, you almost feel like you’re home. Riccobono’s is very cozy, and while their menu offers the usual breakfast options, it’s hard to be disappointed by whatever you order. Better yet, the dining experience is very affordable, especially if you’ve spent most of the weekend out. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the huevos rancheros or the crabcake benedict.

Satsuma

It’s hard not to include Satsuma on a brunch or breakfast list, as the restaurant seems to be everyone’s favorite place to go. Located on Maple Street, they offer fresh juices and organic and local food. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, fear not, you have options to choose from. If the weather is nice, try to nab a table outside after ordering at the counter.

Ruby Slipper

With five locations in New Orleans alone, Ruby Slipper has been serving food and cocktails since 2008. You can’t go wrong ordering any of their signature items, like the eggs blackstone or the bananas foster pain perdu. Newcomers take note, though, they don’t take reservations and the wait time can reach up to a couple hours long, so be sure to get there early, if you can.

Brennan’s

Brennan’s is our treat yourself option. Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or just want to splurge on a nice brunch, you can’t go wrong with Brennan’s. Sitting tight in the French Quarter, the restaurant has been a New Orleans staple for over 70 years now. Their drinks are absolutely fabulous and pair well with classic dishes like eggs sardou and turtle soup. Before you leave, order the bananas foster for dessert, which gets made right at your table.