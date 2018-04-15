Ask the Pack: Commencement speaker

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

JC Canicosa, Mass communication sophomore





“I would pick Steph Curry, he seems like the kind of guy who has life figured out.”

Luke Cogliano, digital filmmaking senior

“I’d like to have John Oliver as a commencement speaker.”

Tensley Aldridge, history pre-law freshman

“I think I’d pick Drake to be my commencement speaker.”

Ella Hall, environmental science junior

“I would pick Cardi B.”

Emily Bagwill, public relations sophomore

“I would pick Ellen DeGeneres.”

William Perkins, Mass communication sophomore

“Kanye.”