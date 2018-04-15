Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Ask the Pack: Commencement speaker

Photo credit: Hayley Hynes

Katelyn Fecteau
April 15, 2018
Filed under Op/Ed, Showcase

JC Canicosa, Mass communication sophomore


“I would pick Steph Curry, he seems like the kind of guy who has life figured out.”

Luke Cogliano, digital filmmaking senior

“I’d like to have John Oliver as a commencement speaker.”

Tensley Aldridge, history pre-law freshman

“I think I’d pick Drake to be my commencement speaker.”

Ella Hall, environmental science junior

“I would pick Cardi B.”

Emily Bagwill, public relations sophomore

“I would pick Ellen DeGeneres.”

William Perkins, Mass communication sophomore

“Kanye.”

