Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

Allison+Hasson+plays+the+flute+during+her+rehearsal+at+Loyola+on+March+8%2C+2018.+Hasson+plays+with+earplugs+at+each+rehearsal.+ANNA+KNAPP%2FThe+Maroon.+Photo+credit%3A+Anna+Knapp
Allison Hasson plays the flute during her rehearsal at Loyola on March 8, 2018. Hasson plays with earplugs at each rehearsal. ANNA KNAPP/The Maroon. Photo credit: Anna Knapp

Allison Hasson plays the flute during her rehearsal at Loyola on March 8, 2018. Hasson plays with earplugs at each rehearsal. ANNA KNAPP/The Maroon. Photo credit: Anna Knapp

Allison Hasson plays the flute during her rehearsal at Loyola on March 8, 2018. Hasson plays with earplugs at each rehearsal. ANNA KNAPP/The Maroon. Photo credit: Anna Knapp

Anna Knapp
April 6, 2018
Filed under Life & Times, Music, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Researchers have known for years that loud music can damage your hearing, and a Loyola student is taking her health into her own hands.

Music senior Allison Hasson has been playing the flute for years, but hearing the sweet sounds are getting more difficult. She is sensitive to sound and can barely hear low voices.

For Hasson, further sensitivity to sound and hearing loss would mean the loss of her passion.

“My whole sound life flashed before my eyes, and I realized I could possibly have permanent hearing loss,” Hasson said.

While rehearsing, Hasson uses an app to measure the sound decibels of her instrument. Recently, the app maxed out for more than five minutes, meaning potential permanent hearing loss.

A study by German researchers found that working musicians topped the charts for hearing loss. Yielding similar results, a study at the University of Bremen said that musicians are four times more likely to suffer from noise induced hearing loss than non-musicians.

Serena Weren, professor of music, urges students like Hasson to protect their ears and wear earplugs.

“When you consider that sound protection and your ears are one of your most valuable senses and are required to be a musician, that’s something that’s worth protecting,” Weren said.

Hasson and many other students now wear earplugs every rehearsal.

“I want to be able to hear music,” said Hasson.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Arts

    Professor teaches adult dance classes

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Arts

    Local literary festival returns for 32nd year

  • Arts

    Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival returns for its 31st year

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Life & Times

    Gallery: Buku festival rocks New Orleans

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Life & Times

    Despite setbacks, Buku festival triumphs

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Food

    Local brewery supports community, crawfish and coastal restoration

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Arts

    Botanical workshop turns International Women’s Day green

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Life & Times

    Buku Music & Art Project waves its freak flag high for 2018

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Arts

    Ad Team works on their annual campaign

  • Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians

    Arts

    Loyola students showcase art for the Scully scholarship and Grote art award

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Ear protection rings true for Loyola musicians