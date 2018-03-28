Philip Nijoka leads the Wolf Pack at the Desert Intercollegiate
Philip Nijoka, business junior, shines on the green with his 4th place finish with the Loyola men’s golf team.
The team traveled to Indio, California for their Spring Break tournament and saw massive success by finishing in 15th place.
Philip Nijoka tied for the 4th spot, shooting 12-over par to lead the Wolf Pack. This marks the 5th time he finishes in the top 5 in a tournament this year.
His twin brother, Mark Nijoka, finance junior, also saw success on the west coast. He finished in the top 40 in the tournament, which was driven mostly by his +6, 78 finish in the second round.
Jose Perez, management junior, improved on his 86th place ranking to finished tied for 79th after shooting 86 in all three rounds.
Overall, the team had a score of +55, 343, dropping them from the 12th spot to the 15th spot in the final regular season tournament.
Up next, Loyola will look for the conference title as they travel to Montgomery, Alabama to compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship tournament. The Wolf Pack will tee off on April 16 for a shot at the conference title.
