Loyola ranked record high in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a successful winter season, the Loyola New Orleans Athletic Department is ranked No. 49 in the country for the Learfield Directors’ Cup, a historic high for the program.

The Wolf Pack has a current score of 207 after having a large presence on the national stage during the winter season.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is jointly run by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today to award the most successful athletic programs each year.

The points system is determined by how each team performs at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The Wolf Pack received 72 points after the women’s swim team finished 6th at the national meet and the men’s team earned 63 points for their 9th place finish. Loyola was also awarded points for their dance team’s first appearance at the national competition.

The women’s basketball team also contributed greatly with their second-round appearance in the championship tournament.

Loyola sits as the top-ranked school in Louisiana with Southern University – New Orleans being the closest competition at No. 82.

The Wolf Pack has seen a dramatic difference from last year’s standings. Last year, Loyola earned only 155 points and finished at 94th in the nation.

The final results for the year will be released in June after the end of the spring season.