Rugby team finishes second in NSCRO Championship
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
To start off the Spring Break, the Loyola rugby team traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to compete in the National Small College Rugby Organization playoffs.
The Wolf Pack club sport competed with three other teams from the Mid-Atlantic South Division for a shot at the title at the Atlanta Old White Rugby Club.
Loyola finished just short as they lost to Tennessee Tech University, 55-22 in the championship round.
The Wolf Pack defeated Valdosta State 33-17 on the first day of competition to advance to the Sweet 16.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.