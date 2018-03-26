Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Rugby team finishes second in NSCRO Championship

Sean Brennan, mass communication senior, rushing through a Tennessee Tech University player at the National Small College Rugby Organization on March 27, 2018. The Loyola rugby team fell to Tennessee Tech University in the championship round. Photo credit: Seán Brennan

Andres Fuentes
March 26, 2018
To start off the Spring Break, the Loyola rugby team traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to compete in the National Small College Rugby Organization playoffs.

The Wolf Pack club sport competed with three other teams from the Mid-Atlantic South Division for a shot at the title at the Atlanta Old White Rugby Club.

Loyola finished just short as they lost to Tennessee Tech University, 55-22 in the championship round.

The Wolf Pack defeated Valdosta State 33-17 on the first day of competition to advance to the Sweet 16.

Rugby team finishes second in NSCRO Championship