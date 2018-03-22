Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Ambrose and Cassama win SGA election

Sierra Ambrose and Joann Cassama share a hug after winning the SGA election on March 21, 2018.

Tyler Wann
March 22, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase, Student Government

Sierra Ambrose and Joann Cassama were elected president and vice president of the Student Government Association.

The pair campaigned on a platform of transparency, promising to openly and honestly address any issues that students may have on campus.

They said they plan to put diversity and inclusion as a top priority moving forward, and they want more students to feel comfortable approaching those in charge on campus.

Cassama in particular mentioned how she wants to avoid the “chilling effect,” a phenomenon where students who feel that their voices aren’t being heard become less likely to voice concerns. They said they plan to “set the tone” for campus by being open and honest ambassadors for the students.

“I’m in awe,” Ambrose said. “I’m really excited and proud and thankful for this opportunity. And thankful for this great team that helped me get here.”

