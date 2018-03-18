Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Gallery: Buku festival rocks New Orleans

CloZee performing at the float den stage. The BUKU Music + Art Project occurred on March 9-10 making this the 7th year of operation. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Angelo Imbraguglio
March 18, 2018
Filed under Life & Times, Music, Photography

Slideshow • 50 Photos

BUKU fans dancing during a performance at the float den stage. The BUKU Music + Art Project occurred on March 9-10 making this the 7th year of operation. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

