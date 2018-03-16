Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

The Uptown Howl-Season 2

The Uptown Howl Season 2-Episode 5 from Loyola Maroon on Vimeo.

Skye Ray
March 16, 2018
Filed under Multimedia, Uptown Howl

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






We’re back with the latest episode of #TheUptownHowl. Host, Skye Ray and reporter, Rhon Rhidgeway bring you the latest in national and local entertainment news and a preview of what’s to come this weekend. So get your pots and pans at the ready because it’s going to rain cabbages tomorrow.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Uptown Howl-Season 2