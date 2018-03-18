Ask the Pack: SGA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to Loyola University. This week, we asked the community: If SGA could do anything for you, what would you want?



Blane Mader, philosophy pre-law senior





“I would love if SGA could fully fund my law school adventure next year.”

Isaac Worley, popular and commercial music junior





“Making parking easier for commuters.”

Claire McLaughlin, music industries senior





“Let students donate extra Wolf Bucks”

Chelsie Degner, mass communication and philosophy sophomore





“Make Satchmo’s a bar again.”

Laci McBride, sociology and mass communication junior

“Make book vouchers for school books.”

Madeline Read, theatre and philosophy junior





“Make more of an effort to alert students of potential dangers on campus, whether it be sexual violence, drug related or assault.”