17 basketball players win conference awards

Zoie Miller (10), mass communication senior, wins the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year award. This is the first time a member of the Wolf Pack basketball program won the award since the 2008-09 season. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

The Loyola basketball program had athletes on the men’s and women’s team honored for their individual success this season.

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller won Player of the Year for the Southern States Athletic Conference as well as named First-Team All-Conference.

Miller led all players in the conference with 19.6 points per game as well as field goal percentage shooting 46.1 percent. Miller also finished third in steals and assists averaging two steals and 4.3 assists per game.

Miller wasn’t the only member of the women’s basketball team to receive individual honors as biology senior Di’Mond Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Conference.

Jackson averaged 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game to go along with offensive contributions of 11.6 points and 4.8 assists per game.

For the men, business senior Nick Parker took home First-Team All-Conference honors after averaging 14.6 points per game.

Business freshmen Terry Smith Jr. received the Co-Freshman of the Year award and All-Freshman team honors after averaging 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Computer science junior Tre’von Jasmine took home Second-Team All-Conference honors for the men as did psychology junior Megan Worry for the women.

Finance sophomore Kaila Anthony, accounting sophomore Paige Frankiewicz, biology junior Kayla Noto, criminal justice sophomore Breyah Richardson and biology junior An’Jolique Woodson were named to the All-Academic team for the women.

Frankiewicz was also named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

For the men, accounting senior Benjamin Fields was named part of the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team while finance sophomore Noah Griffin, business sophomore Trey LaForge, computer science sophomore Joseph Ruzevich and finance junior Ethan Turner were named to the All-Academic team.