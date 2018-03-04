Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Leah Banks closes Nationals with a PR

Leah+Banks%2C+mass+communication+junior%2C+competing+in+the+long+jump+event.+Banks+finished+23rd+overall+in+the+long+jump+and+12th+in+the+pentathlon+at+the+National+Association+of+Intercollegiate+Athletics+Indoor+Track+and+Field+National+Championships.+LOYOLA+NEW+ORLEANS+ATHLETICS%2FCourtesy.
Leah Banks, mass communication junior, competing in the long jump event. Banks finished 23rd overall in the long jump and 12th in the pentathlon at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track and Field National Championships. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy.

Will Ingram
March 4, 2018
After her running streak of 12 Loyola track records broken throughout her collegiate career, mass communication junior Leah Banks was planning to shatter more records at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The meet at Pittsburg, Kansas was kind to Banks as she finished 12th in the pentathlon, which consisted of five different events, and 23rd overall in the long jump with 5.32m.

During the pentathlon, Banks set a personal record in the 800m run which did not satisfy the Loyola track star.

“Honestly, my performance at nationals was not the greatest,” she said.

Banks was critical about her performance but was motivated for the upcoming outdoor season.

I had a great PR in the 800m run, but ultimately it showed me that I still have some work to do,” she said.

“Really, it made me even more excited for outdoor because my marks are pretty consistent up against some great competition.”

Banks does not have to wait long for the upcoming season.

The Wolf Pack team will begin their outdoor season with the Birmingham Southern Invitational on March 9th.

