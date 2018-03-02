Women’s basketball advances to second round of conference tournament

Zoie Miller (10), mass communication senior, scored a team-high 15 points versus Blue Mountain College March 1 2018. The Wolf Pack team advance to the semifinal round of the conference championship. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy.

Zoie Miller (10), mass communication senior, scored a team-high 15 points versus Blue Mountain College March 1 2018. The Wolf Pack team advance to the semifinal round of the conference championship. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Loyola women’s basketball team defeated Blue Mountain College, 80-53, to advance to the semifinal round of the Southern States Athletic Conference championship.

The No. 2 seeded Wolf Pack team took down the No. 7 Lady Toppers with the help of their decorated players.

Coming off of her conference Player of the Year award, mass communication senior Zoie Miller notched 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Accounting sophomore Paige Franckiewicz also racked up 15 points and three rebounds.

Biology senior Di’Mond Jackson finished with 12 points and six rebounds after being named to the All-Conference First team and international business sophomore Kaila Anthony 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists off the bench.

The Wolf Pack will take on the No. 3 Bethel Wildcats in the semifinal round of the tournament on March. 2 at 1 PM.