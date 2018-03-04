Ask the Pack: Wolf Bucks
Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What do you wish you could buy with Wolf Bucks?
I5 Ask the Pack.mp4 from katelyn fecteau on Vimeo.
Nicole Richard, digital filmmaking sophomore
“I wish I could buy Cane’s with my Wolf Bucks!”
Danielle Bass, psychology pre-health sophomore
“Blaze Pizza!”
Nico Chopivsky, mass communication sophomore
“I wish I could spend my Wolf Bucks at The Boot Store.”
Sophie Whitehead, music industries sophomore
“I’d want to buy stuff from Rite Aid, because I live in Cabra and it’s right there and I go there a lot.”
Cameron Kelley, business sophomore
“I wish I could buy Humble Bagel with my Wolf Bucks.”
Kathy Schopter, Loyola shuttle driver
“I wish I could use my Wolf Bucks in the bookstore to buy shirts!”
Amara Skinner, music industries junior
“Better food, and some groceries from Walmart.”
