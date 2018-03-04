Ask the Pack: Wolf Bucks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What do you wish you could buy with Wolf Bucks?

I5 Ask the Pack.mp4 from katelyn fecteau on Vimeo.

Nicole Richard, digital filmmaking sophomore

“I wish I could buy Cane’s with my Wolf Bucks!”

Danielle Bass, psychology pre-health sophomore

“Blaze Pizza!”

Nico Chopivsky, mass communication sophomore

“I wish I could spend my Wolf Bucks at The Boot Store.”

Sophie Whitehead, music industries sophomore





“I’d want to buy stuff from Rite Aid, because I live in Cabra and it’s right there and I go there a lot.”

Cameron Kelley, business sophomore

“I wish I could buy Humble Bagel with my Wolf Bucks.”

Kathy Schopter, Loyola shuttle driver





“I wish I could use my Wolf Bucks in the bookstore to buy shirts!”

Amara Skinner, music industries junior





“Better food, and some groceries from Walmart.”