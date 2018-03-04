Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Ask the Pack: Wolf Bucks

Photo credit: Hayley Hynes

Katelyn Fecteau
March 4, 2018
Op/Ed

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What do you wish you could buy with Wolf Bucks?

I5 Ask the Pack.mp4 from katelyn fecteau on Vimeo.

Nicole Richard, digital filmmaking sophomore

WEB_RGB_NICOLE RICHARD.jpg

“I wish I could buy Cane’s with my Wolf Bucks!”

Danielle Bass, psychology pre-health sophomore

WEB_RGB_DANIELLE BASS.jpg

“Blaze Pizza!”

Nico Chopivsky, mass communication sophomore

WEB_RGB_NICO CHOPIVSKY.jpg

“I wish I could spend my Wolf Bucks at The Boot Store.”

Sophie Whitehead, music industries sophomore

WEB_RGB_SOPHIE WHITEHEAD.jpg

“I’d want to buy stuff from Rite Aid, because I live in Cabra and it’s right there and I go there a lot.”

Cameron Kelley, business sophomore

WEB_RGB_CAMERON_KELLY.jpg

“I wish I could buy Humble Bagel with my Wolf Bucks.”

Kathy Schopter, Loyola shuttle driver

WEB_RGB_KATHY SCHOPTER.jpg

“I wish I could use my Wolf Bucks in the bookstore to buy shirts!”

Amara Skinner, music industries junior

WEB_RGB_AMARA SKINNER.jpg

“Better food, and some groceries from Walmart.”

 

