Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

The+Loyola+women%27s+basketball+team+celebrates+their+win+vs.+William+Carey+University+Feb.+22+2018.+The+Wolf+Pack+beat+the+Crusaders+63-54.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
The Loyola women's basketball team celebrates their win vs. William Carey University Feb. 22 2018. The Wolf Pack beat the Crusaders 63-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

The Loyola women's basketball team celebrates their win vs. William Carey University Feb. 22 2018. The Wolf Pack beat the Crusaders 63-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

The Loyola women's basketball team celebrates their win vs. William Carey University Feb. 22 2018. The Wolf Pack beat the Crusaders 63-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
February 22, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Win.jpg

The Loyola women's basketball team celebrates their win vs. William Carey University Feb. 22 2018. The Wolf Pack beat the Crusaders 63-54. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

On the night commemorating their 2017 Southern States Athletic Conference regular season championship, the women’s basketball team gained a victory versus William Carey University while the men’s team suffered a 76-62 loss.

The women’s 63-54 victory helps to keep them at the No. 2 seed in conference rankings with now only one regular season game remaining.

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller led the way for her team. She scored a team high of 21 points while also racking up four rebounds, three steals and five assists.

Psychology junior Megan Worry also had a notable night with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

After their win, teammates and members from the 2016-2017 season received rings for their regular season championship.

The team moves forward with a 21-5 overall record.

On the men’s side, the Loyola team lost to the No. 14 Crusaders.

Business senior Nick Parker led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 17 points while accounting senior Benjamin Fields finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The team stands at 14-12 with their loss.

The Wolf Pack teams will host the final regular season game on Feb. 24 in The Den. They will take on Blue Mountain College for a double-header starting at 2 p.m.

Rings.jpg

Loyola women's basketball teammates and coaching staff members celebrate receiving their championship rings Feb. 22 2018. The team claimed the regular season championship for the 2016-2017 season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Faulkner University Eagles fly over Loyola men’s basketball team

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball win streak ends at Faulkner

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team tames Bethel University Wildcats

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack women’s basketball takes down Bethel, 57-55

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack Basketball team finds success on the road

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball defeats University of Mobile, 76-67

  • Basketball

    Loyola wins Champion of Character game 90-54

  • Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night

    Basketball

    Fields leads the way to victory over Faulkner

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night