LUCAP looking for more volunteers

Two locals at the Uptown Shepherd’s Center on Oak Street boast their mason jars full of hot chocolate mix and marshmallows and enjoy spending time with Loyola students during a LUCAP volunteer visit. Courtesy of LUCAP

Two locals at the Uptown Shepherd’s Center on Oak Street boast their mason jars full of hot chocolate mix and marshmallows and enjoy spending time with Loyola students during a LUCAP volunteer visit. Courtesy of LUCAP

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

By Yuichiro Oguma

Loyola Community Action Program is supporting two charities on Feb. 24: Students Moving Into the Lives of the Elderly (SMILE) and Habitat for Humanity. Students will be able to volunteer to play games with senior citizens or help build a house for a family in need.

The events are taking place to show respect towards the community according to Catlin LaVine, minister of the social justice program.

One of the projects, Students Moving Into the Lives of the Elderly, is a “fun and interactive” program that brings elderly people and Loyola students together at Uptown Shepherd’s Center, according to Audrey O’Connell, a co-leader of the project.

“We are going to play board games and card games, and they [senior citizens] are super competitive. It is always good matchup between elderly people and college students,” said O’Connell.

Students are encouraged to participate in the event.

“You should come; it’s awesome,” said co-project leader, Emma Harrell.

Habitat for Humanity, an organization that builds affordable housing to support local communities, will host a volunteering session on Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Habitat for Humanity center on Oak Street.

“It’s cool to see different people get together to create a part of a house in the weekend,” said Katelyn McGruder, project coordinator. “At the end of the day, a part of the house looks completely different from the morning.”

LUCAP has many local events where students have the opportunity to volunteer.

To apply to volunteer with LUCAP, send an email to [email protected]