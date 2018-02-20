Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola tennis teams find success at SSAC Roundup

Business management sophomore Galileo Cabrales facing off Martin Methodist University during the Southern States Athletic Conference Roundup Feb. 16, 2018, in Mobile, Alabama. Loyola men's and women's teams won against conference opponents at the tournament. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

Sam Lucio
February 20, 2018
In the annual Southern States Athletic Conference Roundup, both Loyola tennis teams earned wins against conference teams during the three-day tournament.

The men’s team finished the tournament 4-1 overall, and the women’s team finished with an even 2-2 record in Mobile, Alabama.

For the men’s team, their final day featured a shutout versus Blue Mountain College, 5-0, but they lost in a close match up against nationally ranked No. 13 Middle Georgia, 5-4.

The Wolf Pack team now has an overall record of 4-3.

On the women’s side, the team fell to Middle Georgia 5-2 to start off the final day of the tournament. However, Loyola bounced back with a win against Blue Mountain, leaving them scoreless at 5-0.

They now have an overall record of 3-4.

Up next for the tennis teams, the women’s team will play on the road on Saturday Feb. 24 in a doubleheader in Alexandria, Louisiana against No. 9 LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport. The men’s team will face No. 7 William Carey on March 7 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

