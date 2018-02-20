Loyola tennis teams find success at SSAC Roundup
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In the annual Southern States Athletic Conference Roundup, both Loyola tennis teams earned wins against conference teams during the three-day tournament.
The men’s team finished the tournament 4-1 overall, and the women’s team finished with an even 2-2 record in Mobile, Alabama.
For the men’s team, their final day featured a shutout versus Blue Mountain College, 5-0, but they lost in a close match up against nationally ranked No. 13 Middle Georgia, 5-4.
The Wolf Pack team now has an overall record of 4-3.
On the women’s side, the team fell to Middle Georgia 5-2 to start off the final day of the tournament. However, Loyola bounced back with a win against Blue Mountain, leaving them scoreless at 5-0.
They now have an overall record of 3-4.
Up next for the tennis teams, the women’s team will play on the road on Saturday Feb. 24 in a doubleheader in Alexandria, Louisiana against No. 9 LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport. The men’s team will face No. 7 William Carey on March 7 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.