Wolf Pack women’s basketball takes down Bethel, 57-55

Biology senior Di'Mond Jackson (3) driving to the basket versus Martin Methodist on Feb. 8 2018. Jackson led the team in points, rebounds, and assists versus Bethel University on Feb. 10 2018. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Biology senior Di'Mond Jackson (3) driving to the basket versus Martin Methodist on Feb. 8 2018. Jackson led the team in points, rebounds, and assists versus Bethel University on Feb. 10 2018. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Biology senior Di'Mond Jackson (3) driving to the basket versus Martin Methodist on Feb. 8 2018. Jackson led the team in points, rebounds, and assists versus Bethel University on Feb. 10 2018. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Andres Fuentes
February 15, 2018
The Loyola women’s basketball team defeated Bethel University 57-55 in a game with eight ties and nine lead changes.

The No. 21 Wildcats visited The Den to take on the Wolf Pack on Feb. 10.

Biology senior Di’Mond Jackson lead the way for Loyola as she was the top player in points, rebounds and assists.

Jackson had a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller also had a notable stat line with 15 points and five rebounds.

With the win, the Wolf Pack has extended their winning streak to seven games.

Loyola stands with a 19-4 overall record and a 11-1 conference record, giving them the top spot in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings.

The team will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face off against Stillman College on Feb. 15.

