Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

Mas+communication+senior+Nick+Parker+%281%29+dribbling+upcourt+against+a+Martin+Methodist+defender.+Parker+had+9+points+in+the+win.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Mas communication senior Nick Parker (1) dribbling upcourt against a Martin Methodist defender. Parker had 9 points in the win. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Mas communication senior Nick Parker (1) dribbling upcourt against a Martin Methodist defender. Parker had 9 points in the win. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Mas communication senior Nick Parker (1) dribbling upcourt against a Martin Methodist defender. Parker had 9 points in the win. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
February 10, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In their first home game for the month, the Loyola men’s basketball team defended their home court by beating Martin Methodist 65-50.

The Wolf Pack narrowly came through in the final half to clinch the victory over their conference rival.

Business freshman Terry Smith Jr. lead both teams in baskets with 16 points. Smith had a hot hand despite coming off the bench and also nabbed seven rebound for Loyola.

Computer science junior Tre’von Jasmine led his team in rebounds with eight and finished with ten points.

After the win, Loyola stands with a 13-9 overall record and a 9-3 conference record. The team sits in third place in the Southern States Athletic Conference behind Dalton State College in first and William Carey and the second place spot.

The Wolf Pack will face off versus another conference opponent, Bethel University, this Saturday at 4 p.m. in The Den.

defense.jpg

Three Loyola men's basketball players playing on defense Feb. 8 2018. The Wolf Pack team beat Martin Methodist 65-60. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

Parker.jpg

Mas communication senior Nick Parker (1) dribbling upcourt against a Martin Methodist defender. Parker had 9 points in the win. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Loyola.jpg

Computer science junior Tre'von Jasmine (24) shooting free throws late in the second half. Jasmine finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

Looking.jpg

Mass communication senior Nick Parker (1) watches teammate mass communication junior Eric Brown (12) dribble past half court Feb. 8 2018. The Loyola team extend their overall record to 13-9 after beating Martin Methodist. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack Basketball team finds success on the road

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball defeats University of Mobile, 76-67

  • Basketball

    Loyola wins Champion of Character game 90-54

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Fields leads the way to victory over Faulkner

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Loyola defeats SSAC rival Faulkner University 100-59

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Loyola taking over the SSAC POW Award

  • Basketball

    Sports briefs 11/10

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team sets eyes on winning championships

  • Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack replenishes roster after losing integral players

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist