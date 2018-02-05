Loyola swimming teams make a splash at conference championship

A swimmer on the men's team competing in the Mid-South Championships on Feb. 3. 2018. The women's team finished third, the men's team finished fourth, and head coach Thomas Natal won Mid-South Conference Men's Coach of the Year. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy.

A swimmer on the men's team competing in the Mid-South Championships on Feb. 3. 2018. The women's team finished third, the men's team finished fourth, and head coach Thomas Natal won Mid-South Conference Men's Coach of the Year. LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In their first event since November, the Loyola swimming teams showed no signs of rust as they each took home top-five finishes.

On the final day of the Mid-South Conference Championship, Loyola’s men’s swim team finished in fourth while the women’s swim team finished in third.

To add to the high placements, four student-athletes received conference awards and head coach Thomas Natal received Mid-South Conference Men’s Coach of the Year.

Biology sophomore Nicholas Milosch had a new season-best in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:11:03, finishing in fourth place. Business sophomore Warren Massimini also received fourth place in the men’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of 47:11.

The women’s team finished strong during the finals, international business freshman Andrea Van Den Berg finished second in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 18:37:29. In the 200-yard breaststroke, sophomore Paige Carter finished in fourth with a time of 2:30:55. Mathematics freshman Katherine Szum did not finish far behind her in sixth place.

Biology freshman Kamryn Alexander received second place in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:10:38, and business sophomore Nina Mantich finished in seventh with a time of 2:15:22.

Mass communication freshman Madeleine Raue finished fourth with a time of 2:17:22 in the 200-yard butterfly.

On both sides, the Pack received third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Loyola’s women’s team ended with 333 points after the three days, which gave them third place. The men’s team received third place with a total of 257 points.

The Wolf Pack’s next competition is the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships on Feb. 28 in Columbus, Georgia.