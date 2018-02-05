Loyola swimming teams make a splash at conference championship
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In their first event since November, the Loyola swimming teams showed no signs of rust as they each took home top-five finishes.
On the final day of the Mid-South Conference Championship, Loyola’s men’s swim team finished in fourth while the women’s swim team finished in third.
To add to the high placements, four student-athletes received conference awards and head coach Thomas Natal received Mid-South Conference Men’s Coach of the Year.
Biology sophomore Nicholas Milosch had a new season-best in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:11:03, finishing in fourth place. Business sophomore Warren Massimini also received fourth place in the men’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of 47:11.
The women’s team finished strong during the finals, international business freshman Andrea Van Den Berg finished second in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 18:37:29. In the 200-yard breaststroke, sophomore Paige Carter finished in fourth with a time of 2:30:55. Mathematics freshman Katherine Szum did not finish far behind her in sixth place.
Biology freshman Kamryn Alexander received second place in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:10:38, and business sophomore Nina Mantich finished in seventh with a time of 2:15:22.
Mass communication freshman Madeleine Raue finished fourth with a time of 2:17:22 in the 200-yard butterfly.
On both sides, the Pack received third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Loyola’s women’s team ended with 333 points after the three days, which gave them third place. The men’s team received third place with a total of 257 points.
The Wolf Pack’s next competition is the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships on Feb. 28 in Columbus, Georgia.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.