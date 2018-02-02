Tony Dagradi’s album “Oneness” debuts at Jazz Underground Series

Tony Dagradi plays the saxophone at the concert introducing his recently released album, titled Oneness, Jan. 25 2018. The concert was part of Loyola's Jazz Underground Series.

Tony Dagradi plays the saxophone at the concert introducing his recently released album, titled Oneness, Jan. 25 2018. The concert was part of Loyola's Jazz Underground Series.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In a performance driven by emotion and sound, faculty musician Tony Dagradi and his group played as part of Loyola’s Jazz Underground Series.

Dagradi, an internationally renowned jazz performer, composer and educator, performed selections from his newest album titled “Oneness.” The performance was in Nunemaker Hall on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Several notable New Orleans jazz artists were seen playing with Dagradi in his core band. The band included Steve Masakowski on guitar, Larry Seiberth on the piano, Roland Guerin on bass and Ricky Sebastian on drums. Dagradi led the group on the tenor saxophone.

Dagradi captivated the audience as the group went down the list of songs on his album. Between songs, he took moments to tell the audience about what drove him to participate in the jazz scene.

“The first revelation I had regarding the spiritual power of music was triggered by listening to the music of John Coltrane and Duke Ellington,” said Dagradi.

When it comes to the inspiration behind “Oneness,” Dagradi said there were many roads and emotions that led to the album’s creation.

A horn section of Loyola students from the music program joined Dagradi on several tunes. Among them was Brian Maassen, jazz performance and music education sophomore, who played the trumpet.

“Playing with Dagradi is always a treat. He’s a world class player, which becomes pretty obvious to anyone that’s ever seen him perform. He’s also a really great band leader. I’ve been on plenty of gigs where the guy in charge is cluttered and disorganized, but Dagradi always writes his charts out very neatly and is clear with what he wants from the band. He’s a legend and any chance to play with him is always a pleasure,” said Maassen.

As the concert ended, the audience gave a well-deserved standing ovation. Dagradi expressed his hard work and gratitude to his fellow musicians, as well as the jazz program at Loyola.

“The jazz program here and all the faculty are definitely helping me become a better player,” said Maassen.

More about Tony Dagradi can be found at tonydagradi.com. For information about the upcoming events in the Jazz Underground Series, visit presents.loyno.edu.