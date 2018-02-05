Residential Life announces Mardi Gras policies

Tess Green, 6th floor Spark RA, calls a mandatory floor meeting Jan. 30, 2018 to discuss new Mardi Gras housing policies. The Residential Life staff are on high alert to cut down any security risks this holiday break.

Tess Green, 6th floor Spark RA, calls a mandatory floor meeting Jan. 30, 2018 to discuss new Mardi Gras housing policies. The Residential Life staff are on high alert to cut down any security risks this holiday break.

There will be slight changes to residential hall rules during the Mardi Gras holiday.

Starting the Friday before Mardi Gras, all of the residential halls’ rules will be altered due to the need for an increase in security over the holiday, according to the Office of Student Affairs’ website.

First and foremost, normal visitation will be suspended for all students. There will be a desk assistant present at all times, and every person must present a Loyola ID with the current building sticker or an administered temporary ID and leave it at the front desk when checking in upon entering any residential building. Students and guests are required to check in and out of every residential building.

University police will be monitoring the residence halls closely during the late night and early morning hours to ensure increased security.

Rooms are only allowed to host one person more than that room’s normal occupancy.

Visitation hours for non-registered guests are from 10 a.m. to midnight for the duration of Mardi Gras. Any overnight guests must be registered and cannot be registered to stay in a room with anyone of the opposite sex. If guests are not registered to stay overnight, they must check out at midnight regardless of school affiliation.

Registered overnight guests must pre-register and pay $125 for the week of Mardi Gras. The students hosting the guest must fill out the form provided on the Office of Student Affairs’ website. Normal registration must be completed before 4 p.m. on the Thursday before Mardi Gras. The cost of late registration is $250. Late registration is available from 4 p.m. on the Thursday before Mardi Gras until noon on the day before Mardi Gras. No guests can be registered after noon on Monday, Feb. 12.

Registered guests will receive a temporary ID that will allow them to enter and leave residential buildings. Guests are allowed to enter and leave a building without their host, but will not be keyed into any rooms, lounges, kitchens or bathrooms.

Additional information about residence hall policies can be found on Loyola’s Office of Student Affairs website.