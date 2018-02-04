Ask the Pack: Mardi Gras

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What do you wish they threw off of floats at the parades?

Terran Lumpkin, psychology junior

“Snacks for the parade route, because sometimes I get hungry.”

Marco Pittarelli, mass communication senior

“I wish they threw eco-friendly beads … and maybe a drink or two.”

Tori Wilson, physics junior

“Cash money—bundles of it!”

Jack Laughlin, biology pre-med freshman

“iPhone headphones; I’ve been needing those.”

Max Heimburger, political science senior

“I wish I could get something from Mardi Gras that I’d want after the week is over. Maybe have one parade where their big thing is something that isn’t cheap plastic.”

Danielle Bella, music therapy junior

“Toiletries, such as tampons, toilet paper—not Tucks toilet paper—face wash, some soap, some shoe inserts…”

Tony Domino, vocal performance freshman

“A new pair of Muses shoes that I could actually wear!”