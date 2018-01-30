Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

100th Night returns to Loyola

Cody Downey
January 30, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase, Student Government

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After a two year absence, the 100th Night is back for the seniors of Loyola.

The 100th Night is an event that happens exactly 100 nights before the senior class graduates. The event was started in 2012, and the plan was to make it a new tradition for students to look forward to every year.

However, in 2015, the event was changed from the 100th Night to the 100th Day celebration.

The change was put into action by Department of Student Involvement, then known as the Office of Co-Curricular Programs, in response to alcohol-related issues including the theft of the senior candle and other ceremonial objects.

Other changes to the event since then have included a cupcake decorating contest and a discounted lunch from the Orleans Room.

These changes were controversial with many of the class of 2015 seniors.

This year, the event is being brought back by the combined effort of the Department of Student Involvement, Student Government Association and the Loyola Student Leadership Council.

In a meeting between Vice President of Student Affairs Cissy Petty, Director of Student Involvement Dale O’Neill and SGA President Benjamin Weil, Weil said they realized the need for an event like the 100th Night.

“We found that besides the ring ceremony, there aren’t a lot of formal traditions to honor seniors,” Weil said.

Along with that, 100th Night has been modified to give student organizations the chance to honor their seniors. Student organizations are encouraged to come and present their seniors with a token of their gratitude.

Brianna McMorris, criminal justice senior, said she is excited for the event as it will provide a spotlight on some seniors.

“I love that seniors are getting more than one day dedicated to them,” McMorris said.

Weil, as a music industry senior, said he is excited for the chance to remember his time at Loyola.

“I am looking forward to seeing all the seniors together in one room celebrating the times we’ve had together,” Weil said.

The celebration will be on Feb. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the Marquette Horseshoe.

The event will start off with a senior class photo in the Horseshoe followed by a ceremony in Ignatius Chapel with speeches from University President Father Wildes, Interim Provost David Borofsky, and Petty. Afterward, there will be a reception in the Sculpture Garden between Bobet and Marquette halls.

There will be refreshments, live music and a raffle for a graduation frame among other prizes with the proceeds going to the SGA’s annual fundraiser, the New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • News

    Loyola Link brings students and alumni together

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    Academic

    Ament excited to start new adventure

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    News

    Loyola club sports struggle to receive transportation funding

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    Academic

    Founding director of advising excited to make change

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    News

    Textbooks break students’ banks

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    Life & Times

    MLK Day of Service canceled

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    Academic

    Class registration order pushes seniors out

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    Academic

    Student athletes scored academically in fall semester

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    News

    SGA sets highest fundraising goal ever for third annual Dance Marathon

  • 100th Night returns to Loyola

    News

    Boil water advisory issued for east bank of New Orleans

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
100th Night returns to Loyola