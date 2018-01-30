University Sports Complex to close on Feb. 1
The University Sports Complex will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
The building will be closed because Entergy will temporarily interrupt electrical service to perform necessary work.
Tulane’s Reily Center will be available for the Loyola community while the University Sports Complex is closed.
If members of the Loyola community would like to use the Reily Center, they must bring their Loyola ID and follow all Reily Center guest policies.
