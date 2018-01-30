Loyola Link brings students and alumni together

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Career and Development Center, or CDC, has partnered with the Alumni Association and have put together a program called LoyolaLink. This program connects current Loyola students to experienced alumni over the phone in an attempt to mentor students in career networking.

The CDC puts together several events associated with the LoyolaLink program every few months. Each event centers around a group of related careers that may interest Loyola students.

“This month we are hosting one focused on careers in Science, Technology and Healthcare,” Jill Boatright said. “In March, we are hosting a LoyolaLink event focused on careers in Communications.”

Boatright is LoyolaLink’s Career and Development Center’s Liaison. She helps determine which careers should be featured at the events that will engage students.

The CDC encourages students to use this opportunity to connect with experienced alumni, get to know other career fields that may be of interest and broaden their professional connections.

LoyolaLink pairs students with alumni based on specific career interests. The CDC guides students through conversations and questions in preparation for the alumni involved in LoyolaLink. The students and alumni then talk over the phone. In the span of 15 to 20 minutes, alumni share their career advice and students are able to practice professional networking.

“We send tips for preparing for the event and potential questions to ask,” Boatright said. “Our career coaches are also available for one-on-one appointments to discuss preparing for the event more thoroughly.”

The alumni that are involved in LoyolaLink voluntarily sign up and are made aware that the students they will be mentoring may not be professionals. This program is for students to learn. Perfection is not expected. The alumni sign up for LoyolaLink to give advice, share experience and aid students in broadening their professional connections.

“To me, the best part of the program is that students get to connec with alumni and practice networking in an easy, non-intimidating atmosphere,” Boatright said.

Students can get involved in LoyolaLink by signing up online. The CDC has events every few months. March 22 is the next LoyolaLink event in which the CDC will be hosting a variety of communication related career interests. During this event, alumni will share advice on careers in communications or public relations with students who are interested in pursuing related careers.

The CDC sends out reminders through posting flyers and on their social media accounts. Additionally, all events are posted on Employola, OrgSync and the University calendar.

“The students that participate in these events come away with invaluable advice, new professional contacts and sometimes event leads on jobs or internships that could help them launch their careers,” Boatright said.