Wolf Pack breaks records at Houston Invitational
January 27, 2018
Leah Banks broke her own school record in the long jump and hit a personal best in the high jump as she traveled to the Houston Invitational track and field event.
Banks, a mass communication junior, ran in a field against eight National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes in the pentathlon, consisting of the 60-meter hurdle, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter run.
Banks finished fourth in the event overall with a total score of 3,187 points. Banks is now ranked seventh in the nation.
Jarrett Richard, sophomore computer information systems major, also preformed well. Richard ran in the 60-meter dash and finished 19th in the event with a time of 7.17 seconds.
The Wolf Pack will take a short break until the next event in Baton Rouge on Feb. 16.
