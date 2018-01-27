Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Wolf Pack breaks records at Houston Invitational

Mass communication junior, Leah Banks before one of her events at the Houston Invitational Jan. 26 2018. Banks went on to break program records in the penatholon and the long jump. Photo by LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Will Ingram
January 27, 2018
Leah Banks broke her own school record in the long jump and hit a personal best in the high jump as she traveled to the Houston Invitational track and field event.

Banks, a mass communication junior, ran in a field against eight National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes in the pentathlon, consisting of the 60-meter hurdle, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter run.

Banks finished fourth in the event overall with a total score of 3,187 points. Banks is now ranked seventh in the nation.

Jarrett Richard, sophomore computer information systems major, also preformed well. Richard ran in the 60-meter dash and finished 19th in the event with a time of 7.17 seconds.

The Wolf Pack will take a short break until the next event in Baton Rouge on Feb. 16.

