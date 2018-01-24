Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

Ryan+Brock%2C+escorted+by+two+members+of+the+2002+women%27s+volleyball+team%2C+was+inducted+into+Loyola%27s+hall+of+fame+Jan.+20%2C+2018+in+the+Den.+Brock+averaged+21.1+points+per+game+over+three+seasons+at+Loyola.+Photo+credit%3A+Julia+Santos
Ryan Brock, escorted by two members of the 2002 women's volleyball team, was inducted into Loyola's hall of fame Jan. 20, 2018 in the Den. Brock averaged 21.1 points per game over three seasons at Loyola. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Ryan Brock, escorted by two members of the 2002 women's volleyball team, was inducted into Loyola's hall of fame Jan. 20, 2018 in the Den. Brock averaged 21.1 points per game over three seasons at Loyola. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Ryan Brock, escorted by two members of the 2002 women's volleyball team, was inducted into Loyola's hall of fame Jan. 20, 2018 in the Den. Brock averaged 21.1 points per game over three seasons at Loyola. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Andres Fuentes
January 24, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Loyola basketball star Ryan Brock and the legendary 2002 volleyball team were both inducted into the Hall of Fame this past Saturday.

The honor was bestowed on them for their success in Loyola athletics while they were a part of the Wolf Pack.

Brock, a local legend with his time at Brother Martin, joined Loyola in 2008.

While on the basketball team, Brock was an offensive phenom as he lead the conference in scoring in each season he played, he was twice a top 10 scorer in the nation and he sits as third on Loyola’s all-time scoring list.

In his final season, he lead his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, which had him named best player in the Southern States Athletic Conference West Division.

The 2002 volleyball team made their mark on Loyola history.

The squad achieved a school record of 16 consecutive wins. They went undefeated in conference play and won their fourth-straight conference title and their second consecutive regional title.

Head coach Greg Castillo won Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year and star player Maggie Schaefer was named to the LSWA First All-Louisiana team.

Castillo and Schaefer, along with Kelly Fridge were all inducted into the Hall of Fame individually for their outstanding feats.

maroon-15.jpg

The 2002 Loyola University women’s volleyball team were inducted into the hall of fame Jan. 20, 2018 in the Den. They were inducted for their historical championship success. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Academic

    Founding director of advising excited to make change

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    News

    Loyola club sports struggle to receive transportation funding

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Basketball

    Fields leads the way to victory over Faulkner

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Basketball

    Loyola defeats SSAC rival Faulkner University 100-59

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Life & Times

    Activists fight for equality at New Orleans Women’s March

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Arts

    Students showcase their art at Portculture Artisan’s Market

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    News

    Textbooks break students’ banks

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Basketball

    Loyola taking over the SSAC POW Award

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Editorial

    Editorial: Class registration must prioritize seniors over freshmen

  • Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame

    Life & Times

    MLK Day of Service canceled

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame