Loyola wins Champion of Character game 90-54

In the Champions of Character game, the Loyola women’s basketball team celebrated a 90-54 win over city-rival SUNO.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics introduced the Champions of Character game to celebrate their values of integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, respect and servant leadership.

SUNO was first to start the scoring. For the first three minutes they led the Wolf Pack 6-0. After a 30 second time out Megan Worry put Loyola on the scoreboard. Soon after, Paige Frankiewicz hit the net for three.

With four minutes left in the first quarter Di’Mond Jackson tied it up 12-12. Loyola took the lead at the end of the first quarter 23-16 and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Zoie Miller scored a quick three in the beginning of the second quarter. The Wolf Pack went into halftime 47-25.

The end of the third quarter Worry made a pass to Miller for a basket to keep the Pack in the lead 62-37.

The dynamic duo Miller and Jackson were the top performers of the game. Miller had 48-points while Jackson had 26-point and had her second consecutive double-double.

The match was also viewed by over 100 second graders from neighboring Holy Name of Jesus School to celebrate the NAIA Champion of Characters core values.

Loyola has a three-day rest before their next game against the University of Mobile Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Den.