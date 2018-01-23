Ask the Pack: Textbooks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What would you rather have spent your textbook money on?



Cecilia Spinella, Psychology Senior





“I would have spent it on food…any kind of food.”

Sophie Duffy, Accounting Sophomore





“I would spend it on plane tickets for Spring Break, I would probably [want to go] to Panama City Beach.”

Vanessa Arevalo, Graphic Design Junior





“I would have spent that money on my puppy, who lives with me.”

Benjamin Slates, Criminology Junior





“Other books. I like books.”



Jeffrey Fisher, Marketing and Management Senior





“Putting it towards a new iPhone”

Bri Daniel-Harkins, History Pre-Law Junior





“I would spend that money on groceries!”

Blane Mader, Philosophy Pre-Law Senior





“If I had that money back, it would probably go towards application fees. I’m applying to law schools this semester…those are about 75 dollars an application to 100 dollars, so, that’s kind of ridiculous.”