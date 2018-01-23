Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Ask the Pack: Textbooks

Elizabeth Thomson
January 23, 2018
Op/Ed, Opinions

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: What would you rather have spent your textbook money on?

Cecilia Spinella, Psychology Senior

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.27.18 PM.jpg

“I would have spent it on food…any kind of food.”

Sophie Duffy, Accounting Sophomore

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.27.57 PM copy.jpg

“I would spend it on plane tickets for Spring Break, I would probably [want to go] to Panama City Beach.”

Vanessa Arevalo, Graphic Design Junior

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.28.24 PM.jpg

“I would have spent that money on my puppy, who lives with me.”

Benjamin Slates, Criminology Junior

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.28.51 PM.jpg

“Other books. I like books.”

Jeffrey Fisher, Marketing and Management Senior

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.29.51 PM.jpg

“Putting it towards a new iPhone”

Bri Daniel-Harkins, History Pre-Law Junior

Brianna Daniel-Harkins Headshot.jpg

“I would spend that money on groceries!”

Blane Mader, Philosophy Pre-Law Senior

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 1.26.46 PM.jpg

“If I had that money back, it would probably go towards application fees. I’m applying to law schools this semester…those are about 75 dollars an application to 100 dollars, so, that’s kind of ridiculous.”

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
